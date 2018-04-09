A nun was carjacked at gunpoint in Northeast Washington Monday night and police made an arrest about four miles away. There was no indication of any injury to the victim.

The carjacking occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 1300 block of Quincy Street NE in the Brookland area when the robber demanded that the victim hand over her keys. She complied, and he fled in the car.

Police later spotted the car at 26th Street and Benning Road NE. Someone got out of the car and ran, the police said.

After a brief chase on foot, police said, an arrest was made. A gun was seized, they said.

Police said Brandon Brown, 20, of Northeast D.C., was charged with Armed Carjacking (Gun) and Carrying a Pistol without a License.

Although police confirmed that the victim was a nun, it was not clear what order she belonged to. Several religious institutions are located in the Brookland area.