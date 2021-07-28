D.C. officials have scheduled a news conference for noon.
Nyiah’s death and a shooting outside Nationals Park a day later that forced a game to be postponed brought urgent and widespread attention to gun violence in the District.
In addition to Nyiah and her mother, four other people were struck by bullets fired from a passing vehicle, later found burned in Northeast Washington. The surviving victims suffered injuries not considered life-threatening.
The shooting occurred outside a corner liquor store and a carryout business at Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X avenues.
Relatives said Nyiah was also with her father and older sister when the shooting occurred.
A liquor board inspector who reviewed surveillance video from a corner store described the scene outside seconds before the shooting. In a report, he wrote that four men were sitting on chairs on a sidewalk facing the street with a man and a woman standing behind them. The video shows another woman with two children, one of them between her legs, the other on an electric scooter. It does not identify the people.
Moments later, the inspector wrote, the people scattered.
At a news conference a day after the shooting, the visibly angry D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III held up a picture of a smiling Nyiah, who dreamed of being a dancer and couldn’t wait to start the first grade this fall. The chief demanded viewers look at her face and implored them to help find her killer.
Federal authorities joined in the investigation, adding to a reward that climbed to $60,000. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) authorized an unlimited amount of overtime to officers investigating Nyiah’s case and other acts of violence around the District.
Homicides in the city have risen in each of the past three years, with 2020 ending at a 16-year high. The numbers show no sign of abating through the midpoint of this year. Bowser said in a recent letter to the D.C. Council that the city is “grappling with a sustained increase in gun violence” and residents tell her “they do not feel safe while the threat of gun violence looms.”
Nyiah had been ready to start the first grade at Ingenuity Prep Public Charter School, where one of her kindergarten teachers described her as a bubbly, energetic and compassionate student who loved school and was proud of herself when she made progress.
“She was thinking of the things she wanted to do in life,” said the teacher, Dayna Hudson.
“She put a smile on everybody’s face,” said Andrea Courtney, Nyiah’s 52-year-old maternal grandmother.
The shooting also brought attention to the blighted intersection where Nyiah was killed. The night before Nyiah was killed, a man was shot and critically wounded a block away . And on May 30, a man was fatally shot inside a vehicle on the same block.
