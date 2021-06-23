Young and Steele traveled to the Washington area, stayed overnight at a Hilton in Springfield, Va., and met up with the group that eventually made its way up the Capitol steps, according to the indictment. Once inside, on a walkie-talkie-type application, Ohio militia founder and bar owner Jessica Watkins, 38, allegedly stated on a recorded “Stop the Steal J6” Zello channel: “We are in the mezzanine. We are in the main dome right now. We are rocking it. They are throwing grenades, they are fricking shooting people with paint balls. But we are in here.”