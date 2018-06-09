Competing interpretations of a once obscure constitutional ban designed to prevent government corruption were before a federal judge Monday in one of several lawsuits taking aim at President Trump’s business dealings.

The case, brought by the top lawyers for Maryland and the District of Columbia, cleared an initial hurdle in March after U.S. District Judge Peter J. Messitte ruled the plaintiffs have legal standing to sue the president.

D.C. Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) and Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh (D) contend Trump unfairly profits from Washington’s Trump International Hotel, in which the president holds a financial interest.

The Justice Department, which is representing the president, asked the judge in Maryland to dismiss the lawsuit. At issue Monday is the scope of the Constitution’s ban on improper “emoluments,” or payments, from individual states and foreign governments. The judge said he would rule by the end of July on whether there is a valid legal claim to allow the case to move forward.

The specific Constitutional clauses are something of a blank slate having rarely been tested in court in more than 200 years. One clause bars federal officers from taking gifts, or emoluments, from foreign governments. The other prohibits presidents from taking side payments from individual states.

Both aim to ensure independence and guard against undue influence by other governments.

The emoluments clause has never been the subject of a major court case and never been taken up by the Supreme Court, leaving great uncertainty about what it means — and to whom, exactly, it applies — in the 21st century.

In court Monday, the two sides parsed the definition of the word “emolument” based on past practice, the text and even dictionaries from the founding era of America’s government.

Justice Department lawyer Brett Shumate said a violation does not exist unless there is a quid pro quo of a benefit given with expectation of a payback.

The judge sounded skeptical of that narrow definition, asking whether the clause would apply to foreign government officials renting rooms at the Trump International Hotel and touting their patronage to “get in good” with the president.

“That’s not covered?” Messitte asked.

There must be a bribe, official action or something akin to an employment contract with the foreign government, Shumate said.

The attorneys general for Maryland and the District take a broader view that the clause is a strict ban on the acceptance of a “profit, gain or advantage” in the president’s case through his hotel. The prohibition applies, they say in court papers, even when the president does not personally perform a service and when he accepts profits through a business he owns.

The president has “affirmatively encouraged foreign governments to augment his considerable wealth by doing business with his businesses,” Maryland Solicitor General Steven M. Sullivan told the court.

“He has profited and is profiting on an unprecedented scale from foreign and domestic governments” in violation of emolument clause, Sullivan said.

The plaintiffs say Trump could have sidestepped the lawsuit if he had fully disclosed his finances and taken more steps to resolve possible conflicts of interest.

Last year, Trump vowed to donate some profits from foreign governments to the U.S. treasury. The Trump Organization said it donated $151,470 in March, but declined to explain how it came up with the amount.

Although Trump said he gave up day-to-day management of his business, he still owns them and can withdraw money from them at any time.

As part of the lawsuit, Frosh has said he and Racine would seek the president’s financial documents and tax returns.

Three suits are targeting Trump over emoluments.

In one, 200 Democrats in Congress asked a District court judge to force Trump to seek congressional approval before accepting emoluments. The judge has not yet ruled on the merit of the suit. A third case, brought by the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), was dismissed for lack of standing when the group failed to convince a judge its organization was directly being harmed, but it is under appeal.