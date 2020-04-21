The officer inside the cruiser was not injured.
Authorities could not immediately say whether the police vehicle was targeted, or if it was struck by a stray bullet fired at the man who was wounded.
The shooting occurred about 1:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of New York Avenue NW, just north of New York Avenue. Police said the man who had been shot was struck in the legs and was conscious.
That intersection, known for Big Ben Liquor Store and its signature turret, has been described by police as a trouble spot, and many shootings have occurred there over the years. A 28-year-old woman was fatally shot in front of an apartment building just south of New York Avenue the night of April 15.
New York Avenue is a main thoroughfare in and out of the District, and in normal times is packed with commuters and other motorists.
Police did not have a detailed description of the assailants in Tuesday’s shooting, but said they were looking for three men, one of whom was wearing a white face mask.