“This was a situation that should have been de-escalated, instead they escalated it,” Murphy said in front of the federal courthouse in Baltimore. He was surrounded by Griffin, Anderson and their families, community activists and attorneys, including state Sen. Jill P. Carter (D-Baltimore City), who is serving as co-counsel.
Murphy also said all charges should be dropped against the two teenagers.
The June 6 and 12 arrests were recorded by bystanders and posted on social media, where they went viral. They have been condemned by the American Civil Liberties Union of Maryland, the NAACP and several state lawmakers, including House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County). Gov. Larry Hogan (R) called the video of Griffin’s arrest “disturbing.”
In an arrest report, police said Griffin was asked for ID when he was stopped for vaping, which is illegal on the boardwalk. He then allegedly became combative. But the onlooker’s video does not show him acting combative in the moment before he is shot with the Taser. It shows police putting restraints on Griffin’s wrists and ankles as he lies on the ground, then carrying him off.
Police reported that they held Anderson down on the ground, with Officer Daniel Jacobs kneeing him hard in the rib cage, after he was stopped for vaping, refused to show ID and tried to walk away. Several of his friends, who were yelling at officers, were also arrested; one of them was shot with a Taser as well.
Murphy said his firm is conducting its own investigation of the incidents, which occurred while the teenagers were celebrating Senior Week.
Carter called the actions by the officers “egregious.” She said there was no legal justification “for violently attacking these young, unarmed Black teenagers. They clearly posed no threat whatsoever.”
Carter said the teenagers “went to Ocean City to have fun as young people all over the state and this country do all the time.” Unlike those who return home sunburned or tired from partying, she said, these teenagers left after being “beaten, jailed and dehumanized.”
Anderson, 19, from Harrisburg, Pa., spoke emotionally Tuesday, pausing several times and appearing to be fighting back tears. He said it has been hard to think back on that day or to talk about it.
“I just prayed that God wouldn’t call me up to heaven, because I honestly felt like I was going to die,” he said. “There’s not a day that goes by that it doesn’t cross my head, when I don’t think, ‘What if the cameras weren’t around?’, or ‘What if he never stopped kneeing me?’ ”
Griffin, of Cecil County, did not speak at the news conference. He stood almost motionless as his 16-year-old brother, Tayvin, said he “watched in disbelief as police officers pointed their Tasers at [his brother].” Tayvin said the officers told his brother to take his backpack off, “then when he did, they shot him.” He also said the officers never asked Griffin for his identification.
Carter said she is hoping to amend police accountability legislation that was passed earlier this year to speed up the effective dates of certain measures. For example, she said the bill requiring body cameras does not take full effect across the state until 2025.
“That’s too long,” she said, noting the benefit that cameras would have offered in these recent incidents.
Murphy, who has taken on a number of high-profile police misconduct cases, is also representing Griffin and Anderson in their criminal cases. Griffin, who had a kitchen knife in his backpack, is scheduled to appear in court in Worcester County next month on charges of second degree assault, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to give identification, concealing a dangerous weapon and resisting arrest. Anderson’s trial — on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failure to give identification and second-degree assault — is set for August.