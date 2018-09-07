An off-duty Baltimore police officer fired his gun at a man suspected of breaking into the officer’s truck in Prince George’s County, police said.

The officer fired as the man was fleeing from the confrontation, according to Prince George’s County police. The man was not struck in the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday at a shopping center in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights, police said.

The off-duty officer saw a man break into his truck and went to confront him, police said.

“The officer discharged a firearm toward the now fleeing suspect,” police said.

As of Friday afternoon, police said, they were searching for the man, who had fled in a car that was later recovered.

“We are aware of the incident, and our Special Investigation Response Team is in Prince George’s County in reference to this situation,” said Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith.