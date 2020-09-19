Police said Smith shot at the officer twice but did not hit him. The officer then returned fire using his service weapon, striking Smith once, police said. Smith fled but was later found suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.
Investigating officers found a semiautomatic, Springfield XD-S handgun near the officer’s Camry, police spokesperson Kristen Metzger said.
Smith was charged as an adult with crimes including assault with a dangerous weapon, first-degree theft and carrying a pistol without a license, police said.
Metzger declined to identify the off-duty officer, but said he is a detective who has been with the department since 1998 and who investigates robberies and assaults within the department’s criminal investigation division.
The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard in such incidents. Because he was off-duty, he was not wearing a body camera. But the body camera footage of responding officers, police said, was being reviewed.
The nonfatal shooting happened more than two weeks after another D.C. police officer shot and killed 18-year-old Deon Kay in Southeast Washington.
Police said officers in that shooting saw video live-streamed over social media of Kay and at least one other man brandishing firearms inside a parked vehicle. The officers recognized the men and tracked them to a parking lot at the River Hill Apartments. A chase ensued before Kay encountered Officer Alexander Alvarez, police said.
Video from Alvarez’s body camera shows Kay turning toward the officer while holding a gun in his right hand, which was extended. Alvarez, running toward Kay, fired once, hitting him in the chest, a split-second before, during or after the young man threw the firearm.