An off-duty Frederick County, Md. firefighter was found dead Tuesday after a tractor accident in Montgomery County, authorities said.

Drue Jones, 60, suffered traumatic injuries as a result of the accident in the Dickerson area in upcounty Montgomery, said Pete Piringer, spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service.

He said Jones was assigned to Frederick’s fire station 6, known as the Vigilant Hose Company, in Emmitsburg.

According to Piringer, the tractor overturned near the bottom of a steeply sloping ravine on farmland on West Harris Road. The area is near Sugarloaf Mountain.

The firefighter was found after rescuers were asked by Frederick County authorities to check on him, Piringer said. He said the check was requested around 7 a.m., after Jones did not report for his shift Tuesday morning.

It was not clear when the accident occurred.

