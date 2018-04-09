A Cane Corso, also known as an Italian mastiff, like the one pictured here, was involved in the April 5 incident in Fort Washington. (Hamil R. Harris/The Washington Post)

An off-duty police officer shot a dog in the paw with his service weapon last week during an attack, according to Prince George’s County police.

The officer, a corporal whom police did not name, was walking his cocker spaniel on a leash in Fort Washington at about 8:20 a.m. Thursday when a Cane Corso, also known as an Italian mastiff, ran out of a neighbor’s garage, police said. The mastiff, which was not leashed, barked at the officer and charged toward him and his dog.

“The officer says he picked up his dog and started to fend off the dog as it tried to bite at his face and tried to grab his dog,” police said in a statement. “Fearing for his own safety and for the safety of his dog, the officer drew his weapon and discharged one round at the cane corso, grazing the dog’s back paw.”

The mastiff received veterinary treatment. The officer and his dog were not hurt.

The police department is investigating the incident, a standard procedure after an officer fires a service weapon. Prince George’s County Animal Control is reviewing the incident.