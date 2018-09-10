An off-duty Baltimore police officer fired at a man who broke into his truck and tried to get away with a bag full of weapons, authorities said.

The man, who was not struck, had targeted the officer’s truck after following him from a gun range, according to Prince George’s County police. Investigators recovered the weapons and robber’s car shortly after the officer fired, police said.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Silver Hill Road in District Heights, Md.

The off-duty officer confronted a man he saw breaking into his personal truck parked at a shopping center, police said. The officer fired at the robber, who fled in a car, police said.

Investigators say they believe the man targeted the truck after following the officer from a gun range to the shopping center, where the officer stopped at a restaurant, police said.

Authorities are still searching for the man suspected of breaking into the truck, police said. As with all officer-involved shootings in the county, the case will be sent to the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office for review, police said.

Baltimore police have not released the name of the officer who fired his weapon, but spokesman T.J. Smith said he works in the Strategic Services Bureau and has been with the agency since 2001. He is currently on administrative duty, Smith said.