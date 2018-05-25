An off-duty Prince William County police officer shot and wounded a man after confronting multiple people who were fleeing the scene of a fight where a gun was fired, authorities said.

Prince William County police were called to the Fields of Manassas apartment complex on Willoughby Lane around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday for a report of shots fired, police said.

An investigation revealed that a large group that had gathered in the area were fighting, police said. Someone brandished a firearm and fired shots into the air, they said.

Residents then contacted police. Before officers arrived, an off-duty Prince William County police officer serving as a security guard confronted multiple people running from the scene. The officer fired and struck an adult male, police said.

The injured man was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. The off-duty officer was not injured. The investigation is ongoing.