Adams’s attorney, Joseph A. Scrofano, did not return calls Friday to his office seeking comment.
The complaint says Adams applied for a loan in early 2020 under the Paycheck Protection Program, writing he needed the money to pay employees for a janitorial company he ran from his residence. He was given a loan of $18,345.
Authorities said the loan can be used only for business-related expenses, and that its terms can be forgiven if used appropriately. The complaint says authorities could find no record of the janitorial company earning profits the officer had claimed, and there is no evidence of the business.