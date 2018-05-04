A New Carrollton police officer and a Starbucks customer were stabbed after the two men got into a confrontation outside the store Friday morning.

The officer and the customer were taken to local hospitals and were expected to survive, police said.

The incident unfolded at around 11 a.m. at the Starbucks near Annapolis Road and 85th Avenue, said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hank Stawinski, whose department was asked to help with the investigation by the New Carrollton chief.

A New Carrollton officer was in the Starbucks as a patron when a store manager approached and reported that a customer currently in the store had threatened someone with a knife at the same location the night before, Stawinski said.

The officer went to speak with the man reported by the manager, but the man ran out of the store, Stawinski said. The officer went after the man and asked him to stop but the man refused, Stawinski said. The officer deployed a Taser, but it failed to stop him, and the officer and the man got into a physical confrontation on the ground outside the store, Stawinski said.

While the two were on the ground, someone produced a knife, and both men were stabbed, Stawinski said. Detectives were working to determine who had the knife and why the officer used his Taser, Stawinski said.

The officer and the man involved were both in surgery, and investigators had not had a chance to speak with them, Stawinski said.

The officer, who has been with the New Carrollton police force for nearly four years, was wearing a body camera, but the device was knocked loose during the struggle with the man, Stawinski said.

Police are collecting surveillance video from the strip mall as part of the investigation, the chief said.