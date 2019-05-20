A bulldog that bit off a delivery man’s ear was fatally shot by police after it started to lunge at an animal control officer, Prince George’s County officials said.

Officers were called to the 3600 block of Endsley Place in the Upper Marlboro area at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday for a report of a dog that had attacked a man delivering food to a home, police said.

The dog bit the man’s neck and face, taking off a chunk off his ear, police said.

An animal control officer tried to restrain the dog, but “it broke free and prepared to lunge,” police said.

A county police officer then fired at the dog, an American bulldog, which later died, police said.

The police department is conducting an internal investigation of the shooting.

The Prince George’s County animal control division is investigating the dog and the incident, police said.

