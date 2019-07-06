A Baltimore County police officer killed a suspect Saturday night while trying to serve warrants at a motel, the county police said.

The shooting occurred at the Duke’s Motel in the Rosedale area of the county, the police said.

They said in a Twitter message that the “search/arrest” warrants being served were related to a shooting early Saturday morning in the Windsor Mill area of the county.

No county police officers were injured, according to the police.

The person fatally shot by the officer was described by police late Saturday night only as a suspect. No name, age or address were given.

The motel where the shooting occurred is located on Pulaski Highway, northeast of Baltimore and about a mile east of Interstate 95.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news