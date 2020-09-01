A D.C. police officer fired their weapon Tuesday night at a man who was shooting a gun in Southeast Washington, police said.

There was no indication that anybody was struck, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.

One man was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Carew said.

It was not clear what prompted the shooting to start.