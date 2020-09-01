By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowSeptember 1, 2020 at 11:56 PM EDTA D.C. police officer fired their weapon Tuesday night at a man who was shooting a gun in Southeast Washington, police said.There was no indication that anybody was struck, said Officer Hugh Carew, a D.C. police spokesman.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightOne man was taken into custody after the incident, which occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Carew said.It was not clear what prompted the shooting to start. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.