A D.C. police officer was injured in a shooting Monday in Southeast Washington.

The officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, said police spokeswoman Kristen Metzler.

The incident was reported in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace SE.

Few details were immediately available, including what led to the gunfire.

A barricade situation was reported on Savannah Terrace, but authorities said it was unclear whether the barricade followed the shooting.

The officer was taken to a hospital in stable condition, said Dustin Sternbeck, the chief spokesman for the police.

D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham was on the scene and expected to provide more information on the incident.

