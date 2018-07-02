A fight in the H Street NE corridor Saturday night led to an attack on a police officer and two arrests, the D.C. police said.

They said one of the officers who tried to separate the brawlers was punched in the face. She was injured and her glasses were broken, police said. The incident occurred in the 1200 block of H Street about 11:15 p.m., according to police.

Two arrests were made in connection with the attack on the officer, the police said. In addition, police said, they learned that there had been a stabbing around the corner in the 1100 block of I Street NE. The stabbing was linked to the fight, police said.

They said one of the two people arrested in the assault on H Street was also charged in the stabbing.

The stabbing victim from I Street was taken to a hospital for treatment of an abdominal wound, police said. No condition could be learned.