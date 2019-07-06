Montgomery County police have identified the officer involved in a use of force incident Wednesday.

A video posted on social media Wednesday night showed an officer using his shin to force a man’s head into the ground during an arrest. The officer was identified as Kevin Moris, who worked on a special assignments team for the 4th District. Moris has worked for the department for seven years.

The incident is currently under investigation. Police said Moris’s police powers have been suspended, and is on administrative duties pending the outcome of the investigation.

Police said the incident occurred Wednesday during an undercover operation into the sale of psilocybin mushrooms in the Aspen Hill area. Police said plainclothes officers located a suspect, 19-year-old Arnaldo Pesoa of Silver Spring, inside a McDonald’s in the Aspen Hill Shopping Center. Officers attempted to place him under arrest when he became disorderly and resisted, according to a statement. Officers said they removed him from the restaurant and attempted to arrest him outside the restaurant.

The 45-second video posted on social media shows a group of officers standing around Pesoa, who appears to be handcuffed, lying face down on the pavement and screaming profanity. At one point, the man lifts his head, and an officer uses his shin to force it back down. The video then shows the officer keeping his leg on the man’s neck and lifting the man’s head by pulling on his hair. The officer then covers Pesoa’s face with his shirt.

“The Montgomery County Department of Police takes all complaints or evidence of excessive force seriously,” a Friday statement said.

Police said Pesoa was charged with one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of attempted distribution of a controlled dangerous substance, one count of resisting arrest and one count of second-degree assault. He was released Thursday after posting bond.

Pesoa could not be reached for comment.

