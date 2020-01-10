But the vehicle struck the rear of the housing officer’s vehicle, prompting him to call for aid from the D.C. police. While officers were at the scene of the crash, Harrington said, a vehicle tried to thread between a curb and the other vehicles.

That vehicle struck an officer who was trying to gather information and direct traffic, Harrington said.

The officer was taken to a hospital. She was described as conscious and breathing.

After striking the officer, the vehicle left the scene, Harrington said.

In the 4200 block of Hayes Street NE, police stopped a vehicle and took one person into custody, Harrington said. Two others had apparently been in the vehicle but fled, police said.

Police said that both the vehicle that was in the crash on the bridge, and the vehicle that was found on Hayes Street had been reported stolen.