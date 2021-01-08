By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowJan. 9, 2021 at 1:01 a.m. UTCA man was shot and killed Friday night in Gaithersburg, the police there said.Assistant Montgomery County fire chief David Pazos said a man was shot at around 5:55 p.m. at South Frederick and Cedar avenues.Support our journalism. Subscribe today.arrow-rightGaithersburg police said their officers shot a man fatally in that area.Pazos said no officers were injuredThe circumstances of the incident could not be learned immediately. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.