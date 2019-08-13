A Prince George’s County police officer shot and seriously wounded one of two Rottweilers that had attacked a construction worker, county police said. The dog was later euthanized.

The worker was taken to a hospital, where she received stitches for two bite wounds in her leg, police said.

The incident occurred about 7 a.m. Friday in the 700 block of Maury Avenue in the Oxon Hill area, police said Tuesday.

After the worker was attacked, officers began searching for the dogs. They were told by a second construction worker that the dogs had just tried to attack him.

The dogs were found in a front yard in the 4900 block of Maury Place, and while officers tried to confine them until animal control workers arrived, a resident emerged from a nearby house.

The dogs left the yard and “charged at her,” police said.

Officers told her to return to her house as they ran toward the dogs to divert their attention.

When the resident went back indoors, the dogs ran toward the officers, police said.

The officers could not find a safe spot for themselves, and the animals approached them “in a threatening manner,” police said.

One of the officers shot and wounded one of the two Rottweilers, police said.

The wounded dog was tested for rabies and later euthanized, police said. The second dog is in quarantine at the county animal shelter, police said.

