Two men approached the officer, the report said, and then one pointed a gun at the officer’s head as the other attempted to pull the officer’s gun from his holster.
The officer managed to disarm the gunman and then fired his weapon, which wounded one of the would-be robbers, police said. The second man escaped, officials said.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.
Police recovered a Glock 9mm handgun from the scene, the report said.
Authorities charged Roscoe Atchinson, 28, of Southwest, with assault on a police officer while armed, assault with intent to commit robbery while armed, carrying a pistol without a license, among other charges, police said.
The D.C. police Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting. Detectives are also investigating the robbery attempt, officials said.