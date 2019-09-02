A Herndon,Va. police officer exchanged gunfire Monday night during an investigation of an apparent armed robbery, a Herndon police spokeswoman said.

No one was hit in the exchange, said the spokeswoman, Lisa Herndon. She said two people were taken into custody.

The incident began in the downtown area of Herndon at around 7:20 p.m. when the officer came across what appeared to be a robbery. As two people fled, one fired at the officer.

“The officer returned fire,” Herndon said. “Nobody was hit; there were no injuries.”

The police department did not immediately identify the business that was the target of the apparent robbery and is continuing to investigate.

Herndon is a town in northwestern Fairfax County.

