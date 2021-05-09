Inside, they said Sunday, he shot and stabbed Ismael Quintanilla, 41. He also shot Sara Alacote, 37, as she tried to flee, they said.
In addition, he shot Sagar Ghimire, 24, who had come out of a neighboring house, police said. Quintanilla, Alacote and Ghimire all died, the police said. Another person, shot along with Ghimire, is recovering, the police said.
Callers had reported about 6:40 a.m. Saturday that people in the Maury Road area were being shot, the police said.
The first officer to arrive encountered Brown in a parking lot and ordered him “numerous times” to drop his handgun, according to police.
When Brown did not comply, the officer fired, police said. Four other officers arrived and also fired at Brown, police said. He died at a hospital, they said. A knife and gun were recovered.
Police said that at some point Brown set fire to his house. They said they found homemade destructive explosive devices in one of his vehicles.
No motive was given and an investigation is continuing, police said.
Photographs indicate that the block in question is a curving street lined with attached houses.
Woodlawn is west of the border between Baltimore and Baltimore County. The Social Security Administration is headquartered there.