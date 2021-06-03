Officers interviewed a woman who said two large dogs bit her multiple times, and police were told the dogs were inside a nearby apartment building, police said.
Two officers went to a door where they believed the dogs where held, police said, but no one answered the door. The officers “obtained a key from an employee of the apartment complex” and with a third officer “announced themselves” as they entered the apartment, the statement said.
Once inside police, found several residents, and later a dog approached them in the kitchen.
Two officers fired their guns and a third officer deployed a Taser on the dog, officials said.
“I assure all officers and members of the community that this incident will be thoroughly investigated,” Aziz said in the written statement.
Police did not identify the officers.