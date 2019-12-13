“It is a testament to their remarkable poise under fire,” Newsham said Friday.

The two officers, who were not injured, are among about 100 unpaid reserves on the District’s police force. The volunteers train the same as full-time officers, are armed and patrol neighborhoods, as well as help out at events.

AD

AD

Officers who rushed to the Heights Shopping Center near the Catholic University of America campus quickly chased down and arrested a suspect, who police identified as Delvin Pollard, 25. Pollard was convicted of illegally possessing an unregistered handgun in 2017 and served one year in jail, according to court records.

Pollard, who provided an address to police that is located a few minutes’ walk from the shopping center, was charged with two counts of assault with intent to kill, assault on police officers and unlawful possession of a firearm.

A D.C. Superior Court judge on Friday ordered Pollard detained and set a hearing for Tuesday. His attorney did not respond to requests for comment. Relatives of Pollard could not be reached.

AD

The shooting happened about 3:50 p.m. as the two officers were getting into their patrol car near a convenience store in the 300 block of Hawaii Avenue NE. The affidavit says multiple gunshots were fired from nearby woods near where Hawaii Avenue meets Taylor Street NE, a typically busy road that skirts the campus.

AD

Newsham said the officers, who have both been on the force less than three years, “saw it was rush hour and Taylor Street was loaded with commuters. They felt if they returned fire, they would harm someone.”

Police said other officers swarmed the neighborhood, found Pollard and chased him a few blocks before arresting him. Police later found a firearm loaded with seven .223-caliber rounds in a suitcase behind a rowhouse near the scene, according to court documents.

AD

A police report identifies the gun as a black, AR-15-style assault weapon. The report says it is a “ghost gun,” a term given to firearms that people assemble themselves, rather than one that has been built by a manufacturer.

Newsham said police in the District and elsewhere are finding an increasing number of these types of firearms, which lack serial numbers, making it difficult for authorities to investigate their histories.

AD