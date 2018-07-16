The water in the Dupont Circle fountain is seen Monday morning. (Twitter via @PopeDupontCircl)

The water in the Dupont Circle fountain, at the center of Dupont Circle in Northwest Washington, appeared to be red Monday morning, according to posts on social media.

It wasn’t immediately known why the water’s color had changed.

Alexa Silverman, 27, said she lives in the Dupont Circle neighborhood and looks at the fountain daily while walking to work.

“But I’ve never noticed it running blood red before,” she said. “That was a bit of surprise.”

The National Park Service said Monday that it is sending a crew to determine what is going on and that it would provide an update when more information is available.