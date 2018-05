Fairfax County fire officials have identified the three victims of a fatal house fire Tuesday as Robert G. Edmanson Sr., 63; Sandralee Edmanson, 61; and Christina J. Minton, 56.

Two of the victims were found dead inside the home after the blaze in the 11400 block of Popes Head Road early Tuesday. The third victim was transported to a hospital and died there Wednesday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.