“I was scared,” said Reyes, 19. Choking and panicking, she thought, “What do I do?” Then she turned toward the window, the only way to escape, and climbed out with help from the man who had banged on it.

But not all of her fellow residents were as fortunate.

The blaze, in the 3400 block of Elmwood Drive, in the county’s Alexandria section, left one person dead, authorities said, adding that four others were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. They said a firefighter also needed medical attention.

As of Tuesday, officials had not publicly identified the dead man. Reyes said he was from Peru. A Red Cross representative said the man was in his 60s.

Investigators on Tuesday were still trying to determine the cause of the fire, which gutted the house, causing more than $300,000 in damage. Officials said the first firefighters to arrive found power lines down near the front of the home.

“Five occupants were home when the fire was discovered,” the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department said in a statement. They said the man who died was on the second floor.

Reyes, who was treated for smoke inhalation, said she rented a room at the home and that there were other tenants including two families, one with a small boy, living in about eight rented rooms. She said the man who helped her get out had leaped to safety from a second-floor window.

Shortly after the blaze broke out, “an occupant in an upstairs bedroom smelled smoke,” the fire department statement said. “Upon investigation, the occupants discovered the fire and alerted the remaining occupants to the fire. Four occupants self-evacuated through windows prior to fire department arrival.”

The home had working smoke alarms that activated after the fire was discovered, the statement said.

Nine people, including Reyes, were displaced by the fire. Prewitt Diaz, a disaster mental health worker for the American Red Cross of the National Capital Region, said his agency was providing a range of services, including food and shelter.

The county’s Department of Code Compliance said it had no open investigations involving the house and had not received any complaints about it in recent years. Police also said they had not received any complaints about code compliance.

Reyes said she lost everything she owned in the blaze except for the sneakers, T-shirt and sweatpants she wore during her escape. “I don’t even had socks on,” she said.

The owner of the house, Oralia De Leon, stood with a friend in front of her ruined property Tuesday. She said she was at work when the fire broke out, and she does not know what caused it. She said the man who died did not have relatives in the United States.

“I have nothing,” she said in a phone interview earlier Tuesday. “I’m here on the street.”

Near her home, De Leon cried softly as her friend embraced her.

Found insane in one killing, D.C. police say this man killed again

