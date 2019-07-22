The Billy Goat Trail, off the C&O Canal, is a rocky, challenging trail. (Susan Biddle/The Washington Post)

Hyperthermia was a factor in the death of a 32-year-old Maryland woman who died at a hospital Saturday after a hike along the Billy Goat Trail in Montgomery County, authorities said.

U.S. Park Police said the woman, identified Monday as Rachel Parkerson of Severn, Md., had been hiking along the trail Saturday before officials responded to emergency calls just before 2 p.m. about an “unconscious female suffering from a medical emergency.”

After first responders performed CPR, Parkerson was taken by Park Police helicopter to Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

In a statement, Park Police said the cause of death was “accidental, with an attributing factor of hyperthermia,” which is an abnormally high body temperature caused by the body’s failure to deal with heat, according to the National Institutes of Health. Park Police did not release other details about the cause of death.

Bruce Goldfarb, a spokesman for the Maryland Medical Examiner’s Office, said in an email that the office does not comment on “cases under investigation.”

A family member said Parkerson was married and the mother of three children. On a GoFundMe page, friends said she died “suddenly and unexpectedly” and described her as a loving mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.

“She was a vibrant soul who brought joy and laughter to anyone who met her,” the page read.

The death occurred as the region recorded some of its highest temperatures in three years.

The mercury reached 100 degrees at Dulles International Airport and 99 in the District on Saturday, but with the humidity, some spots felt as hot as 115 degrees.

Parkerson’s death was the first potential heat-related fatality reported over the scorching weekend in the region. Maryland Department of Health officials said there were four heat-related deaths in the state between July 3-15.

Montgomery County officials said they have rescued overheated hikers from the Great Falls area almost daily in recent weeks. Park officials posted signs warning visitors to avoid hiking during the hottest hours of the day.

After days of temperatures soaring into the 90s, a cold front was approaching the region to start the week. Tuesday’s high was expected to reach 78 degrees, followed by temperatures in the 80s through Friday.

