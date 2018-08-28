Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian who was struck and killed over the weekend in Langley Park, Md.

The incident happened around midnight Saturday at the intersection of New Hampshire Avenue and Lebanon Street.

A preliminary investigation found that a Toyota was headed north on New Hampshire Avenue when it hit a man who was walking near Lebanon Street. The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

The driver stayed on the scene and was not injured. Officials with the Prince George’s County Police said they are trying to figure out if the man was in the crosswalk.

Police said they have been unable to identify the victim and find the person’s next of kin.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-731-4422.