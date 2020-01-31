Also listed were Kabob Palace, on S. Eads Street in Arlington, between 9 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday, and the Greenhouse Grill on Gallows Road in Fairfax County on Monday between noon and 3 p.m.

AD

Another site of possible exposure was listed as the Residence Inn on Gatehouse Road in the Falls Church area — on Sunday from 11 p.m. to midnight, all day Monday and Tuesday, and from midnight to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

AD

In addition, the health department said possible exposure may have occurred at Inova Fairfax Hospital’s emergency department, including the waiting area, from 8 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, and from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Highly contagious, measles spreads “through coughing, sneezing, and contact with droplets from the nose, mouth or throat of an infected individual,” health officials said in a news release.

According to the release, there are typically two stages of symptoms. The first includes a fever of more than 101 degrees, coughing, runny nose and watery red eyes. In the second stage, starting after three to seven days, “a rash begins to appear on the face and spreads over the entire body.”