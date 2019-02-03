An Olney man was killed early Sunday when his vehicle hit a utility pole about one mile from his home, Montgomery County police said.

Bradley Nolan Watts, 38, of the 18700 block of Olney Mill Road, died of his injuries in the one-car crash on Bowie Mill Road near Cashell Road, police said. He was alone in the vehicle.

Authorities said police, fire and rescue personnel responded to the scene at about 2:46 a.m. They said it appeared that Watts’ gray 2007 Toyota Corolla was traveling northbound when it left the roadway and hit the pole for reasons still under investigation.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.