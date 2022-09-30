On a gray Washington Friday, the storm seemed clearly on its way

Gift Article Share

Curiosity may be a human characteristic, along with anticipation, and even apprehension, and all three may have blended in our minds on Friday, as Washington waited for its encounter with the remnants of hurricane Ian. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight What did not appear during daytime in the capital, however, was any profusion of precipitation. As night fell, it seemed as if the storm was likely holding storehouses of rain in reserve.

During the dim, cloud-covered daytime hours, everything seemed to spell rain, to insist on its imminence. But no more than a trace was officially measured.

Finally, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., rain finally got onto the meteorological scoreboard in a modest and soft-spoken way. In its hourly report on conditions here, the National Weather Service credited us with .01 inches.

It was unclear whether that minimal quantity would finally unlock the metaphorical flood gates, and signal the arrival of showers, downpours, torrents and vast cascades.

It had seemed for hours that our skies had something in store, something significantly stormy.

The sun seemed unseen all day. Gradations of gray could be perceived in our somber sky, but they mostly showed up as lighter and darker streaks in a monochromatic blanket.

Under a day-long overcast, we received a message that something awaited us, perhaps some semblance of the terrible energies once displayed by Ian.

But by nightfall, raindrops still fell as sighs and whispers, enough to make pavementse glisten but hardly enough to feel. At 9 p.m. the day’s total was .02 inches.

