The scene after a fatal shooting in March 2018 at Great Mills High School in St. Mary's County. (Alex Brandon/AP)

One year after a fatal shooting at a high school in Southern Maryland, officials there said they’ve received threats of mass violence at area schools.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and public school system said in a statement that “various threats of mass violence” had been made on social media and on text messages at some schools in that area.

The shooting on March 20, 2018, happened at Great Mills High School, about seven miles from St. Mary’s City. One student was killed; another who was shot in the leg survived. The student gunman — Austin Wyatt Rollins, 17 — committed suicide.

[Student gunman dies after Maryland school shooting; two other students injured]

Deputy Blaine Gaskill, a SWAT-trained officer of the St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office who was working as the school’s resource officer at the time of the incident, was credited with quickly engaging with the shooter and preventing more injuries.

On Tuesday, officials with the school system and the sheriff’s office said they were trying to figure out the origin and credibility of the latest threats.

On Wednesday’s anniversary, comfort dogs and counselors were expected to be at the school to help students, teachers and staff.

