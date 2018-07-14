A day before President Trump visited Queen Elizabeth during his overseas trip, an event occurred in Washington that provided a grim sort of reminder of a trip the Queen made to Washington a quarter-century ago.

During the queen’s visit here in May 1991, she went to a run-down street in Southeast, where efforts at improvement were underway. The city had built four affordable homes for the poor there, and that was what drew the queen.

In honor of the visit, the District renamed the street. What had been Drake Place became Queens Stroll.

However, even after the street received the visit, and was given its new name, it proved difficult to completely eliminate its violent past.

The year following the royal visit, Queens Stroll Place was the site of at least three killings. More recently, a fatal stabbing occurred there in 2014.

Thursday brought a sort of reminder of past violence. According to D.C. police, two people became embroiled in a dispute about 1 a.m. in the 5100 block of Queens Stroll Place.

During the dispute, police said, one of the two was stabbed. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Officers sent to the scene made an arrest, on a charge of assault with a dangerous weapon, police said.