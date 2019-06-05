A driver for a ride-hailing service was sitting in his parked car outside the Clayton condominiums in Northwest Washington just after 3 a.m. last week when two assailants burst into his car and forced him to drive, D.C. police said.

It was a short trip, from the 4800 block of Georgia Avenue NW to the Valero gas station three blocks away. At the gas station, the assailants forced the driver to go to an ATM and withdraw $200, according to a police report.

The two took the cash, then fled southbound in the alley of the 4900 block of Georgia Avenue NW, police said.

On Wednesday, D.C. police announced the arrest of Derrick Wayne Vaughn, 38, of no fixed address, and charged him with kidnapping and robbery.

Police are still searching for a second person in the case.

