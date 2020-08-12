Graham was visiting a friend on Labyrinth Road when the blast tore apart his friend’s house and two other homes.

His uncle, Issac Graham, rushed to the scene Monday, desperately showing local residents who had helped rescue survivors a photo of his nephew and asking if they had seen him in the wreckage.

They shook their heads.

Around 1 a.m., on the quiet street punctuated only by the sounds of digging, one neighbor said he could hear wailing from the parking lot.

Authorities had recovered Graham’s body.

“I’m heartbroken,” wrote his longtime girlfriend Melajah Thomas, 18, in a text message Wednesday, saying she was too grief-stricken to speak. “But I’m happy he showed me what real love was. He forever will be carried through me.”

Family for Herriott could not be immediately reached.

Friends who knew Graham described him as a mediator with a big heart who would do anything to help his family, friends and girlfriend — the love of his life. They also knew him as a dreamer and an entrepreneur with plans to see every corner of the world.

“Jo was the person who made a connection with everyone he touched,” said Tyreke Toney, 20, who met Graham during their sophomore year at Baltimore City College High School. “I keep everything in, but he could get around me. He was the person I confided in.”

Toney recalled a night where the friends were out on the town and Graham got a call from his little sister. After getting off the phone, Graham instructed his friends to turn around the car.

“ ‘My sister needs me, gotta go home,’ ” Graham had said.

Pursuing an electrical engineering degree at Morgan State University, Graham was focused on doing well in school.

“Even though he had a lot of friends, his grades were the most important thing for him,” said Devin Funderburk, 22, who went to high school and college with Graham. “The saying is we got to make it out, and that is what he wanted to do.”

Morgan State University sent an email campuswide this week grieving their lost student.

“As a community we mourn the tragic loss of life as a result of this calamitous event and offer our deepest sympathies to the Graham family,” it read.

His friends and former teachers said Graham harbored a special love for English, which grew out of a bond with his 12th grade teacher Lena Tashjian. They said he spoke about how he liked being able to express himself on paper, accessing a new form of creativity.

“I loved this kid. I watched him grow and blossom into a beautiful young man with an incredible talent for writing,” Tashjian wrote on Instagram in the wake of his passing. “He radically transformed his path, his narrative, and he was on his way.”

Mark Miazga, Graham’s ninth grade English teacher and varsity baseball coach, remembers his former player for his positive spirit and respectfulness both on and off the field. Every time someone was running late to practice, they would always tell Graham first, trusting him to pass on the message to his coach.

“He was always someone that I would want other teammates to emulate,” Miazga said. “People could count on him.”

His high school friends, who consider each other family, remember Graham for his loyalty, sense of humor and dedication to his YouTube page of reaction videos, which has over 7,000 followers. They remember his excitement when he launched a clothing brand called Chase a Plate named after the channel.

Larontay Gates, a 20-year-old who met Graham in 10th grade, said he is struggling to accept that his best friend is gone.

On Monday, when he first heard Graham might have been involved in the explosion, he began to frantically text him.

“Jo,” he wrote.

Gates would send the same two letters over and over that day, hoping Graham’s phone was just dead like it always was.

Over the past five years, the friends had helped each other grow up. Gates had been by Graham’s side as he fell in love and enrolled in college, all while continuing to call his mom every day and refer to his dad as “daddy.”

“He is the only 20-year-old man who called his father ‘daddy,’ ” Gates said, laughing.

When Gates first learned that Graham had died, he felt his body go numb.

“It felt like someone put a knife through my gut,” he said.