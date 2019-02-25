Firefighters work at a house fire on Feb. 25 in Columbia Heights. A cat died and several animals were rescued. No people were hurt. (D.C. Fire Department)

An electrical overload sparked a fire in Northwest Washington that left a cat dead and led to the rescue of several other animals. No people were hurt.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. Monday in the 1300 block of Harvard Street NW in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, according to D.C. fire officials.

In a Twitter message, fire officials said, “No human injuries but sadly 1 cat perished.”

At least four dogs and another cat were rescued from the home’s first floor.

High winds made it hard to fight the blaze at the rowhouse, officials said.

Fire officials reminded area residents to be careful when plugging in larger appliances such as air conditioners and heaters, as they should be put into a single outlet and not into extension cords or outlet converters.

Officials said the local humane rescue and Red Cross are working to help the residents and pets that were displaced.

