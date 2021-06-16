One of the six victims was pronounced dead, according to Harrison, and the others are in “serious to critical condition.” The names of the victims were not released.
No other information about the incident was immediately available. Harrison said many people had witnessed the shooting, and asked them to contact police.
“We’re asking our community to please help us by calling us right away,” he said.
At a news conference, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott (D) called the shooting a “cowardly act of violence.”
“We have to be better as a community as we push our police and city agencies to be better,” he said.