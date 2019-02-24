One person was killed by a railroad train Sunday night in the Bowie area of Prince George’s County.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. near the 13900 block of Jericho Park Road. The tracks involved are used by Amtrak trains. It was not clear whether an Amtrak train was involved.

The site is near Bowie State University.

Few other details were immediately available.

