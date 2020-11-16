By Martin WeilcloseMartin WeilLocal reporterEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 16, 2020 at 7:38 PM ESTOne person was killed Monday night in a single-car crash in Montgomery County, the police said.The crash occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Darnestown Road and Ambiance Drive in the Gaithersburg area, police said.Follow the latest on Election 2020chevron-rightThe vehicle involved apparently rolled over, trapping someone inside, the county fire and rescue service said.Additional details were not immediately available. Today’s HeadlinesThe most important news stories of the day, curated by Post editors and delivered every morning.By signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy PolicyComments are not available on this story.Share your feedback by emailing the author. Have a question about our comment policies? Review our guidelines or contact the commenting team here.