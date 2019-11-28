By Lynh Bui closeLynh BuiReporter focusing on public safety and criminal justiceEmailEmailBioBioFollowFollowNovember 28, 2019 at 3:58 PM ESTA man was shot and killed Thanksgiving Day in Springfield, Fairfax County police said.Authorities are investigating the shooting that occurred in the 6100 block of Dinwiddie Street in Springfield, police said on Twitter shortly after 1:30 p.m.The victim, whose identity has not been released, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries where he died, police said.Police said they were searching for a suspect and urged the public to avoid the area.Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local newsADADcomments0 CommentshomeHomeshareShareShare on FacebookEmail this linkShare on TwitterShare on PinterestShare on LinkedIncomment0Today's HeadlinesFree daily updates delivered just for youBy signing up you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy