At one point, there was a report of gunfire heard from inside the home so local police and a helicopter helped clear the area to make sure firefighters “could approach the residence to put the fire out,” Rinehart said.
Once the area was deemed safe, firefighters put out the blaze and searched the home. They found one adult who was dead. The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of family.
The fire is believed to be “incendiary in nature,” officials said. It remains under investigation, and officials said the damage is estimated to be about $877,000.