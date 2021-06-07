A person was found dead after a fire at a home in Lovettsville, Va.

Loudoun County Fire officials said in a statement that the blaze broke out around 8:30 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 12000 block of Stonehouse View Court.

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-story home with “significant smoke and fire” coming from the garage, according to Laura Rinehart, a spokeswoman for the Loudoun County Fire agency.

At one point, there was a report of gunfire heard from inside the home so local police and a helicopter helped clear the area to make sure firefighters “could approach the residence to put the fire out,” Rinehart said.

Once the area was deemed safe, firefighters put out the blaze and searched the home. They found one adult who was dead. The victim’s name was not released, pending notification of family.

The fire is believed to be “incendiary in nature,” officials said. It remains under investigation, and officials said the damage is estimated to be about $877,000.