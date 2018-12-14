One man is dead and another is charged with assaulting a hospital security guard after a Capital Beltway crash Thursday night in Prince George’s County, police said.

At about 11:40 p.m., officers responded to the center median on the outer loop of Interstate 495 at Route 414 for the report of a two-vehicle crash, the Maryland State Police said in a statement. They found that a black Toyota Sequoia had struck the rear of a burgundy Kia Optima, causing both vehicles to travel off the road into the median, the statement said.

The driver of the Kia, a 40-year-old man whose name was not released pending family notification, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the statement.

The driver of the Toyota, 46-year-old Charles Smith of Bladensburg, was transported with a female passenger to a hospital, where he was arrested and charged with assaulting a security guard and impeding a criminal investigation, the statement said.

Police said alcohol was not ruled out as a factor in the crash, and charges are pending.