One person was killed and another injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Prince George’s County, police said.

At least one vehicle overturned on Queens Chapel Road at Russell Avenue, trapping its driver, according to Prince George’s Fire Department spokesman Mark Brady.

Brady said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other was taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening. Authorities have not identified the person who was killed.

The crash occurred in the Mount Rainier area, a few blocks from the District line.

