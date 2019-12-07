The driver of the Jeep is dead. There were two other passengers in the car; one passenger is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra is in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Maryland State Police. Police did not release the names of the crash victims.
All three were transported to local hospitals.
A Charles County fire official said 37 fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene, along with Maryland State Police officers.
As of Saturday morning, police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.
On Twitter, the Charles County Volunteer Fire Department posted that police believe “alcohol and driver error” are both factors in the incident.
37 volunteer fire, EMT and DES Paramedics worked valiantly on the scene of a horrific fatal accident this morning at 12:40 a.m. on northbound Crain Highway in Faulkner. Due to the graphic nature on the scene and respect to the families, we will not be posting photos at this time. pic.twitter.com/BseR3gBMFF— Charles Co Volunteer Fire/EMS (@ccvolfireems) December 7, 2019