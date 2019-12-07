Three people were injured and one person is dead after a Jeep Wrangler traveling against traffic crashed head-on into a Hyundai Elantra early Saturday, according to Maryland State Police officials.

The crash occurred about 12:45 a.m. in the northbound lanes of Crain Highway in Faulkner, Md., police said.

Police said the Jeep Wrangler was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it crashed into the Hyundai Elantra.

The driver of the Jeep is dead. There were two other passengers in the car; one passenger is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition. The driver of the Hyundai Elantra is in critical condition with “life-threatening injuries,” according to Maryland State Police. Police did not release the names of the crash victims.

All three were transported to local hospitals.

A Charles County fire official said 37 fire and rescue personnel arrived on scene, along with Maryland State Police officers.

As of Saturday morning, police said the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

On Twitter, the Charles County Volunteer Fire Department posted that police believe “alcohol and driver error” are both factors in the incident.