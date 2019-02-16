One person died and two were injured in a crash Saturday on Route 100 in Anne Arundel County, authorities said.

The two-vehicle crash took place at about 11:45 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 100 near Quarterfield Road, according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department Lt. Erik Kornmeyer.

One person was declared dead at the location by paramedics and two were transported to University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center. Authorities were not disclosing details about the victims early Saturday afternoon.

Kornmeyer said the eastbound lanes of Route 100 near Interstate 97 would likely be closed for two to three hours Saturday afternoon as police investigate the crash.

Read more:

Local newsletters: Local headlines (8 a.m.) | Afternoon Buzz (4 p.m.)

Like PostLocal on Facebook | Follow @postlocal on Twitter | Latest local news